BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 SES SA :
* Announced on Saturday the successful launch of its SES-9 satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
* SES-9 is planned to commence its services in the third quarter of this year and is to serve the Asia-Pacific region
* Fore more
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives