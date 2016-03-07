** Africa focused low-cost airline Fastjet Plc at
its lowest level ever after saying its results for the year
would be well below market expectations
** Tanzania-based airline's shares down as much 45 pct;
trims some losses, last down 35.3 pct
Fastjet said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive
in 2016, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation
market.
** Stock worst performer on FTSE InTl-AIM Share Index
; highest single day drop in over 8 yrs
** Liberum, in a note, says that co might consider
fundraising to provide additional headroom; keep recommendation
and PT "under review"
** Up to Friday's close, stock down about 46 pct in the last
12 months
