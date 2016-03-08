March 8 Ontex Group NV :

* FY revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion), up 4.5 pct on a reported basis and 4.8 pct on a like-for-like basis, year-on-year

* FY revenue 1.69 billion euros versus 1.69 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.6 pct YOY to 209.1 million euros, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4 pct, in line with our expectations

* FY adjusted EBITDA 209.1 million euros versus 211 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EPS 1.50 euro versus 1.58 euro in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted profit for the period 103.4 million euros versus 108 million euros in Reuters poll

* Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 0.46 euro per share

* On a LFL basis, anticipates group revenue to have a very slow start to 2016, with a pick up over second half to deliver a stronger finish to year

* Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2016 is anticipated to be broadly similar to 2015