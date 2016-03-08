March 8 Gigaset AG :

* Said on Monday agreed on key points of the company's restructuring with employee representatives

* In Germany, 325 jobs will be cut at the Bocholt, Düsseldorf and Munich locations

* Further 35 jobs will be converted into partial retirement positions

* Activities at the Düsseldorf location will be moved to the Munich and Bocholt locations by Dec. 31, 2017 at the latest

* Reached settlement regarding a new special collective bargaining agreement, which includes pay cuts and an increase in weekly working hours to 38 hours

(Gdynia Newsroom)