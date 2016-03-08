BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Invalda INVL AB :
* FY 2015 sales 3.6 million euros ($3.97 million) versus 2.6 million year euros ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA for facility management 0.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 4.5 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9072 euros)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.