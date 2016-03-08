BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
JERUSALEM, March 8 Bank Haopalim, Israel's largest lender, said on Tuesday it plans to raise 2.5 billion shekels ($640 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.
The bank initially planned to sell 2 billion shekels of bonds but said it has received strong demand from institutions in the tender.
Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds "AAA" and Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, rated them "Aaa" - but the ratings are only for an amount up until 2 billion shekels.
Haopalim said it had requested the agencies for ratings up to 3 billion shekels.
Later this week, Hapoalim plans to sell the bonds, which are inflation-linked and will pay annual interest of 5 percent, to the public. The principal will be paid between 2021 and 2023.
($1 = 3.9086 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.