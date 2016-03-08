March 8 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lover the company's capital by 13.7 million zlotys ($3.5 million) via reduction of nominal value of the company's shares to 0.10 zloty per share from 7.5 zloty per share

* 13.7 million zlotys from the reduction of capital will be allocated as reserve capital to cover loses

* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 8 and 9 form Sept. 25, 2015 on authorization of management to raise company's capital and issue of series G shares

* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 2 and 3 form Oct. 23, 2015 on change of privileged series A1 shares into ordinary A1 shares

* Resolves to repeal resolution number 5 from Dec. 2, 2015 on authorization of management to conduct share buyback

