BRIEF-Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings updates on loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
March 8 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lover the company's capital by 13.7 million zlotys ($3.5 million) via reduction of nominal value of the company's shares to 0.10 zloty per share from 7.5 zloty per share
* 13.7 million zlotys from the reduction of capital will be allocated as reserve capital to cover loses
* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 8 and 9 form Sept. 25, 2015 on authorization of management to raise company's capital and issue of series G shares
* Resolves to repeal resolutions number 2 and 3 form Oct. 23, 2015 on change of privileged series A1 shares into ordinary A1 shares
* Resolves to repeal resolution number 5 from Dec. 2, 2015 on authorization of management to conduct share buyback
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9335 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Loan agreement was entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customers as borrower
DUBAI, May 17 The Dubai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has launched 500 million euro ($556 million) three-year floating rate notes at 60 basis points over Euribor, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.