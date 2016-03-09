Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells journalists during a call
* Expects Q1 group performance to be in line with that of Q4
* Sales trends in France good in Jan-Feb
Brazil consumer electronics sales decline less sharp than in Q4.
