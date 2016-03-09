Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
March 9 Bimeks Bilgi Islem ve Dis Ticaret :
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2015 revenue of 1.57 billion lira ($538.33 million) versus 1.26 billion lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 9.4 million lira versus 9.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9164 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada