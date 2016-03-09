March 9 Ege Endüstri ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Tuesday proposed to pay FY 2015 dividend of 10.20 lira ($3.50) per share

* Proposed to pay a total FY 2015 dividend of 37.8 million lira cash dividend on April 25

