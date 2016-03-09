UPDATE 1-Iran leader denounces "unworthy" election rhetoric in veiled swipe at Rouhani
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
March 9 TXT e solutions SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net profit at 3.9 million euros ($4.28 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue at 61.5 million euros versus 55.9 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.25 euro per share
* Year 2016 opened with difficulties and uncertainties in markets where TXT has a strong presence, including fashion and luxury
* In the first quarter of 2016 TXT Retail is expected to slow down
* Nevertheless the overall picture for 2016 is not changing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)
DUBLIN, May 17 Paddy Power Betfair, is interested in expanding further into the United States amid intense competition in Europe that could see smaller rivals either join forces or "wither on the vine," its chief executive said on Wednesday.