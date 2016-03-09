Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 Bytom SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 130.8 million zlotys ($33.2 million) versus 103.9 zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 14.3 mln zlotys versus 6.4 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 12.5 mln zlotys versus 5.3 mln zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9379 zlotys)
