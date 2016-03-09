March 9 Hunter Douglas NV :

* Q4 total net profit $47.8 million (per share 1.26 euros), compared with $27.3 million in Q4 2014 (per share 0.63 euros)

* Q4 sales were $641 million, 6 pct lower than $682 million in the same period of 2014

* Proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.50 euro per common share, compared with 1.35 euro last year

* Q4 EBITDA: $ 100.3 million, compared with $ 77.3 million in Q4 2014

* Expects slow growth in the U.S., stable economic conditions in Europe and continued difficult conditions in Asia and Latin America