Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9KCI SA :
* Said on Tuesday FORUM XIII DELTA SP. Z O.O. FORUM XIII GAMMA S.K.A. transferred its 6.67 percent stake in the company to Gremi Sp. z o.o. on Feb. 3
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.