BRIEF-YRC Worldwide names Stephanie Fisher chief financial officer
* Stephanie Fisher named YRC Worldwide chief financial officer
March 9 Deutsche Post
* CEO- no plans for m&a right now, may do minor buys in future
* Asked about Amazon, Deutsche Post CEO says others trying to gain foothold shows appeal of market
* Deutsche Post CFO reiterates freight division not for sale as a whole; indian blue dart also not for sale Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 17 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey caused alarm on Capitol Hill, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.