BRIEF-Auto Partner to issue series J shares via private subscription
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 9 Boomerang SA :
* Receives 5 agreements from client worth in total 800,410 zlotys ($204,416) net concerning trips organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9156 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8