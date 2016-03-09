BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental Holdings enters into loan agreement
* Loan in principal amount of HK$15 million, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Otp Bank Nyrt
* Sertorius Global Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd. bought 200,000 OTP shares on March 8
* Shares purchased at average price of 6,483 forints each
* Sertorius is managed by CSAM Asset Management, a company operating under qualified influence of OTP CEO and Chairman Sandor Csanyi
* Sertorius now owns 925,000 OTP shares, or 0.33 percent of OTP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 27,000 SHARES IN A COMPANY FROM E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY FOR 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS