March 9 Otp Bank Nyrt

* Sertorius Global Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd. bought 200,000 OTP shares on March 8

* Shares purchased at average price of 6,483 forints each

* Sertorius is managed by CSAM Asset Management, a company operating under qualified influence of OTP CEO and Chairman Sandor Csanyi

* Sertorius now owns 925,000 OTP shares, or 0.33 percent of OTP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)