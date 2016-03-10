March 9 Euronext NV :

* Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices

* ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be included in the AEX index

* Delta Lloyd and OCI to be romeved from the AEX index

* Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De Pauw to be included in the AMX index

* Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be removed from the AMX index

* Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van Lanschot to be included in the AScX index

* Esperite and Holland Colours to be removed from the AScX index

* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016