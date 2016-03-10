March 9 Euronext NV :
* Announces yearly review of the AEX, AMX and
AScX indices
* ABN Amro and SBM Offshore to be
included in the AEX index
* Delta Lloyd and OCI to be romeved from
the AEX index
* Delta Lloyd, Intertrust, OCI and Warehouses De
Pauw to be included in the AMX index
* Binckbank, Fagron and SBM Offshore to be
removed from the AMX index
* Binckbank, Fagron, Probiodrug and Van
Lanschot to be included in the AScX index
* Esperite and Holland Colours to be
removed from the AScX index
* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016
