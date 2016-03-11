BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,500 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on May 17
March 11 Hawe SA :
* Said on Thursday that the Cyprus-based Trinitybay Investments Limited reduced its 5.37 pct stake in the company to 0 pct in a number of transactions between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 610 million yuan ($88.53 million) to 1.1 billion yuan