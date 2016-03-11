March 11 C-QUADRAT Investment AG :
* On 10.03.2016 Cubic entered into additional share purchase
agreements with Laakman Holding Ltd, Hallmann Holding
International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd, San Gabriel
Privatstiftung and T.R. Privatstiftung regarding a total of
2,856,344 non-par value bearer shares of C-QUADRAT (65.46 pct)
* San Gabriel Privatstiftung, T.R. Privatstiftung, Hallmann
Holding International Investment GmbH, Q-CAP Holdings Ltd and
the beneficiaries of Laakman Holding Ltd entered into a
shareholders' agreement with respect to Cubic
* With effectiveness of these agreements Cubic together with
the parties acting in concert will hold more than 90 pct in the
Target Company (C-QUADRAT)
* Cubic and parties acting in concert intend to launch offer
to acquire all C- QUADRAT shares that are not held by Cubic and
parties acting in concert, which refers to 411,694 C-QUADRAT
shares (about 9.44 pct of the Target Company's issued share
capital); The offer price will be increased from 42.86 euros
($47.87) to 60.00 euros
