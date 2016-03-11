Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue of 509.9 million lira ($177.17 million) versus 2.72 billion lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 18.2 million lira versus 10.9 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8780 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.