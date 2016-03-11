CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
March 11 Iz Hayvancilik Tarim ve Gida Sanayi Ticaret AS :
* FY 2015 revenue of 10.5 million lira ($3.65 million) versus 8.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 14,207 lira versus loss of 18,729 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8800 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
May 17 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday: