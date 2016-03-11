March 11 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday that the board proposed to the shareholder's general meeting to distribute 11.6 million euros ($12.9 million) from FY 2015 profit as dividends

* The board proposed that the gross dividend to be paid is of 0.06 euro per share, using free reserves up to the amount of 3.4 million euros to fully achieve that dividend distribution

Source text: bit.ly/1WdR0CR

