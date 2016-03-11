Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11 Svolder AB :
* Dec. 2015 - Feb. 2016 operating loss 25.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.07 million) versus profit 149.8 million crowns year ago
* Dec. 2015 - Feb. 2016 pre-tax loss 25.8 million crowns versus profit 149.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3724 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.