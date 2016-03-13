UPDATE 1-China's April outbound investments slow further despite Belt and Road push
JERUSALEM, March 13 Israel plans to build two new private power stations that together will generate 146 megawatts, the country's Electricity Regulatory Authority said on Sunday.
A consortium of lenders led by Deutsche Bank and Mizrahi closed financing for the two facilities, which are valued at a total of 1.25 billion shekels ($322.33 million), the authority said.
It was the first time a foreign bank arranged financing for a major project in Israel's electricity market, which is dominated by state-run Israel Electric Corp.
The plants will be built in the northern towns of Alon Tavor and Ramat Gabriel. ($1 = 3.8780 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
