March 14 Orchestra-Premaman SA :

* Reported on Friday Q4 revenue of 136.5 million euros ($152.36 million), up 13.3 pct year on year

* FY revenue of 562.5 million euros, up 16.3 pct year on year

* Expects to achieve revenues of 1 billion euros in 2019 (an average annual increase of 15 pct over the next four years driven by new store openings)

* Sees to stabilize EBITDA margin in the range between 9 pct to 10 pct

* Plans to continue a policy of controlled growth of stores involving annual investments (net of disposals) of around 35 million euros - 40 million euros a year

* Plans to add up to 200 additional stores by end of 2019, representing approximately 45,000 square meters of additional retail space each year, in line with recent years

* Expects to continue to distribute 30 pct of group net profit

