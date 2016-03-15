BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Bakkafrost :
* Says has decided to enhance already ongoing hatchery investments. The new long-term goal is to increase the size of smolts to 400-500g each in 2019
* Says has today approved the construction of a new hatchery at Strond in Klaksvik, Faroe Islands
* Says investment in the new hatchery will amount to approximately DKK 650 million. The new hatchery is planned to be finished in 2018 Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :