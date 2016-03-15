BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
March 15 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Monday that total turnover from sale of dried fruit with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA between Nov. 30, 2015 and March 14, 2016 at 27.3 million zlotys ($7.1 million) net
($1 = 3.8522 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd :