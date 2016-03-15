March 15 PC Guard SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 550,000 zlotys ($142,694) versus 665,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 619,000 zlotys versus loss of 6.8 million zlotys a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/21sDf4L

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8544 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)