BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Icade SA :
* Said on Monday it signed a lease agreement with a french company for the entire Millenaire 4 office building
* Agreement is for a fixed period of 12 years
Source text: bit.ly/1QZA3sp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.