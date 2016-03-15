BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Infovide Matrix SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 215.6 million zlotys ($55.9 million) versus 212.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was 93.8 million zlotys versus profit of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8554 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 1.34 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump