BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Midven SA :
* Said on Monday that following the company's capital increase, Midven Sp. z o.o. has its stake lowered in the company to 83.43 pct from 89.01 pct
* The number of the company's shares owned by Midven Sp. z o.o. has not changed and amounts to 998,000 shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.