March 15 Midven SA :

* Said on Monday that following the company's capital increase, Midven Sp. z o.o. has its stake lowered in the company to 83.43 pct from 89.01 pct

* The number of the company's shares owned by Midven Sp. z o.o. has not changed and amounts to 998,000 shares

