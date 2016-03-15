March 15 I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 (quarter ended Jan. 31) net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.66 million) versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue 8.3 million euros versus 10.3 million euros a year ago

