BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 BioDue SpA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement for the acquisition of a property for the value of 390,000 euros ($432,081.00) to increase production capacity
* Property is located close to the company managing offices in Tavarnelle
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017