March 16 Fimalac

* Announced on Tuesday an offer to buy-back their shares, in a maximum aggregate amount of 6.32 pct of the share capital, representing a maximum number of 1,700,000 shares

* The price of the offer is 101 euros per share

* The shares purchased in the context of the Offer are intended for cancellation

* Offer scheduled to open on April 15 and close on May 12

