March 16 Midven SA :

* Said on Tuesday that EQT Capital Limited increased its stake in the company to 6.27 pct, following Midven's capital increase via series C share issue

* EQT Capital Limited currently holds 75,053 of the company's shares, prior to the capital increase, it had 2,494 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)