March 16 Telecom Italia:

* JP Morgan raised its overall long position in the Italian phone company to 10.3 percent of its voting capital on March 10 - regulatory filing

* The 10.3 percent overall long position includes an effective 4.87 percent stake, a 2.72 percent potential stake and other long positions equivalent to 2.75 percent of capital Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)