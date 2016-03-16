UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Courtois SA :
* FY operating income 764,000 euros ($845,977) versus 720,000 euros year ago
* FY net income group share 406,000 euros versus 241,000 euros year ago
* To propose gross dividend of 4.2 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.