March 16 Herman Miller Inc :
* Herman Miller reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 sales rose 3.9 percent to $536.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.61
* expects net sales in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of
$560 million to $580 million
* Q4 2016 diluted earnings per share in quarter are
expected to range between $0.57 and $0.61 per share
* New orders in Q3 of $508.8 million were 1.7 percent above
prior year level
* On an organic basis, net sales and orders in Q3 increased
5.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively
