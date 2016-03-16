March 16 Surge Energy Inc :
* Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2015 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Qtrly FFO per share diluted $0.07
* Q4 average production rate of 14,187 boe per day, a 5
percent increase from previous quarter
* Qtrly total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue $40.9
million versus $45.8 million in q3
* In January, company elected to monetize a 1,000 bbl/d WTI
collar for 2016
* Subsequent to Q4, surge signed a definitive agreement
divesting company's non-core sunset property in Northern Alberta
* Second transaction involves sale of certain Valhalla area
production facilities to a third party
* Says "currently conducting an internal resource update of
upper Shaunavon field"
* $43 million in gross proceeds from transactions will be
used to pay down company's existing debt facility
