* Said on Wednesday that DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED, beneficiaries of which are Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, has sent mandatory tender offer to its minority shareholders

* Board of directors will consider the offer on March 30

* The offer is priced at $0.0577 per ordinary share and at $0.0459 per preferred share

* Total minority interest in MDM Bank stands at 2.36 pct

* DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED owns 97.64 pct stake in company

* In Dec. 2015 Binbank shareholders, Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, closed a deal to acquire controlling stake in MDM Bank

* It is planned that legal merger of Binbank and MDM Bank will be completed by the end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1R4RFTE

