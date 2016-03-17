BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 MDM Bank :
* Said on Wednesday that DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED, beneficiaries of which are Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, has sent mandatory tender offer to its minority shareholders
* Board of directors will consider the offer on March 30
* The offer is priced at $0.0577 per ordinary share and at $0.0459 per preferred share
* Total minority interest in MDM Bank stands at 2.36 pct
* DARRINGTON ENTERPRISES LIMITED owns 97.64 pct stake in company
* In Dec. 2015 Binbank shareholders, Mikail Shishkanov and Mikhail Gutseriyev, closed a deal to acquire controlling stake in MDM Bank
* It is planned that legal merger of Binbank and MDM Bank will be completed by the end of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1R4RFTE
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.