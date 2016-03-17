BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Aplitt SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 99.1 million zlotys ($25.9 million) versus 109.6 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating loss of 3.2 mln zlotys versus profit of 4.4 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 3.7 mln zlotys versus 8.0 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8249 zlotys)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.