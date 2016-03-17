March 17Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Wednesday its unit Grupa Wirtualna Polska SA signed deal to acquire 100 percent of TotalMoney.pl Sp. z o.o. from the Cyprus-based Waptore Holdings Limited and Opoka FIZ

* Purchase price is 14.5 million zlotys ($3.8 million)

($1 = 3.8049 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)