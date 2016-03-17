BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday its unit Grupa Wirtualna Polska SA signed deal to acquire 100 percent of TotalMoney.pl Sp. z o.o. from the Cyprus-based Waptore Holdings Limited and Opoka FIZ
* Purchase price is 14.5 million zlotys ($3.8 million)
($1 = 3.8049 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility