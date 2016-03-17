BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17NRJ Group SA :
* Reported on Wednesday a FY current operating income of 28.6 million euro ($32.2 million), down 42.7 pct
* A net income group share of 22.6 million euro, up 143.0 pct
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility