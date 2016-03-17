BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
March 17 Danske Bank :
* Chairman says bank at the end of 2016 will make a decision on what to do with any excess capital
* Chairman says still expects 2016 net profit at the same level as in 2015
* Chairman says expects more intense competition from completely new players Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO