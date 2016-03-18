MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Moody's:
* Rejection of Heta bond buyback offer is credit negative for Carinthia, increases risk of triggering 11 billion euros of Heta bond guarantees
* Expects formal wind-down of Heta under the Financial Market Authority regime in the near future
* Sees strong likelihood that Austrian government would intervene to prevent default by Carinthia Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.