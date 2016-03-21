March 21 Valneva SE :

* FY operating income 4.4 million euros ($4.96 million) versus profit of 3.2 million euros year ago

* FY loss 17.6 million euros versus loss of 14.9 million euros year ago

* FY revenues and grants 83.3 million euros versus 42.4 million euros year ago

* Expects 2016 overall IFRS revenues to reach 90 to 100 million euros with product sales in expected range of 70 to 80 million euros

* Company anticipates continued growth of Ixiaro /Jespect sales to approximately 50 million euros in 2016, up from 30.6 million euros in 2015

* Improved revenues due to Valneva's new global marketing & distribution network are expected to lead to a gross margin on product sales of approximately 50 pct in 2016

* Expects to reduce its EBITDA loss to less than 5 million euros in 2016 while continuing to invest around 25 million euros in research and development

* Envisions growing its revenues to approximately 250 million euros in 2020 through existing and future products

* Long term company will continue to build on value growth from research and development and anticipates investing at least 20 pct of its revenues annually in an innovative research and development pipeline