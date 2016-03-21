UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 21 Xsystem SA :
* Said on Sunday that it will issue series C bonds and series D bonds, both convertible to series F shares, of the value up to 1 million zlotys ($263,900) and 2 million zlotys respectively
* Informed about the resolution on March 17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.