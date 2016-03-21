March 21 Titan International Inc :
* Titan international Inc announces that it has received a
proposal to purchase its subsidiary Italtractor ITM S.P.A.
* Received a non-binding letter of interest that includes a
nine-figure purchase price to acquire Italtractor ITM S.P.A.
* Has formed special committee, of independent members of
board of directors, to review and analyze issues relating to
possible sale of itm
* Has formed a special committee to engage in discussions
with third parties, including with respect to proposal
