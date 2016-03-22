UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 21 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 0 Danish crowns versus 2.8 million Danish crowns ($420,000) year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 1.3 million crowns versus 55.4 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 EBIT loss to be of between 1.5 million crowns and 2 million crowns before potential adjustment of purchase price paid by J2 Global Ireland Limited
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 crowns per share
($1 = 6.6215 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.